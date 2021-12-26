“When you come in the NFL as a young player, you kind of you find vets to look up to and see how they manage the stress of football and managing your time with family and off the field stuff,” Saints quarterback Taysom Hill said. “All those qualities are things that you try to emulate as a young player, find ways to give back and he’s found the right way to manage his time to make sure he’s giving back to the community and I really appreciate his example of doing that, and showing people in the locker room how to do that.”