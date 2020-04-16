The 6-foot-1, 223-pound Washington joined the NFL as a seventh-round draft choice by Detroit in 2016 and spent his first two NFL seasons with the Lions.
In New Orleans, his power running style has made him an attractive option when the Saints have been trying to protect late leads with ball control and winding down the clock.
He rushed for a career-high 108 yards on 11 carries in New Orleans’ 2018 regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.
The Saints have not released terms of Washington’s new contract.
