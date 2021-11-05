Before last Sunday, Siemian had not played in a regular-season game since Sept. 16, 2019, when he started for the New York Jets because of an illness to then-Jets first-string QB Sam Darnold. Siemian’s ankle was injured in that game and he missed the rest of the season. He spent part of 2020 with New Orleans but did not play because Winston and Hill were already backing up Drew Brees.