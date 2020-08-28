The New Orleans Advocate first reported the 73-year-old Benson’s test result.
Benson, 73, took over as sole owner of both franchises when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March of 2018.
This past March, she donated $1 million to established a Community Assistance Fund to help respond to the effects of the spread of the coronavirus in the New Orleans area.
