Brees says that technically his thumb won’t be fully healed until he’s three months out of surgery but that a surgically inserted internal brace provides enough support for him to grip the ball firmly now.
With backup QB Teddy Bridgewater filling in, the Saints have won all five games Brees has missed since his injury during New Orleans’ Week 2 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.
