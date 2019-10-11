Saints coach Sean Payton has declined to discuss when or how Kamara got hurt. He was not on the injury report on Wednesday, three days after gaining 62 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving in a victory over Tampa Bay .

The Saints have ruled out receiver Tre’Quan Smith, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who missed last weekend’s game after injuring his neck in Week 4, also has been ruled out despite returning to practice on a limited basis this week.

Quarterback Drew Brees will miss his fourth straight start since his Week 2 thumb injury against the Rams in Los Angeles.

