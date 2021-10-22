“One of my purposes in doing this investment is I want athletes to see that we don’t have to just be athletes and laborers,” Jenkins said. “We can actually be in the ownership seat and we need to begin to think of ourselves in that mindset. ... The more we see that, then the people, the kids who look up to us because we’re athletes and what we can do can also look at us as examples of being in ownership and being business people and doing investments outside of our sport. I think that’s important for us not only as athletes but role models to show those examples that you don’t have to just be on the field in order to engage in sports, that we can have a stake in ownership and what we’re doing.”