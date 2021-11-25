New Orleans already had ruled out running back Alvin Kamara (knee), right tackle Ryan Ramzcyk (knee), and defensive ends Marcus Davneport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).
Armstead, who also was listed as questionable after missing the last two games with knee and shoulder injuries, had returned to practice this week.
Reserve quarterback Ian Book was the other Saints scratch.
All of the Bills’ lineup scratches were healthy players.
McKenzie, who fumble a kickoff return deep in Buffalo territory last week, is inactive because of Marquez Stevenson’s return to the lineup following his activation from injured reserve.
Running back Zack Moss has been scratched with Matt Breida getting a chance to consolidate his recent production as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield.
Also de-activated for Buffalo are safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Cam Lewis, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and defensive end Boogie Basham.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL