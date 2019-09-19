AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 10, Seahawks No. 6.

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (17), PASS (13T).

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (27), PASS (17).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (14), PASS (23).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (4), PASS (26).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks have won past three meetings played in Seattle, two coming in playoffs. ... Saints stayed on West Coast and practiced in Seattle following last week’s loss to Rams. ... Saints without QB Drew Brees following thumb surgery. Teddy Bridgewater expected to start. Coach Sean Payton says Taysom Hill could play QB as well. ... Bridgewater was 17 of 30 for 165 yards after taking over for Brees last week vs. Rams. ... Bridgewater’s only start since 2015 was Week 17 last season, 33-14 loss to Carolina. ... Bridgewater’s last win as starting QB was Week 17 of 2015 season. ... RB Alvin Kamara has 16 total TDs in 17 career road games. ... WR Michael Thomas has 10 catches in each of first two games. Second straight season with 10 or more catches in each of first two weeks. ... DE Cameron Jordan has sacks in each of first two games. Since start of 2017 season, Jordan is tied with third-most sacks in league. ... DE Trey Hendrickson leads Saints with three sacks. ... Seahawks 2-0 for first time since 2013 season. ... Seahawks 15-0 in September home games under Pete Carroll. ... Carroll became fifth active coach with 100 combined wins with current team last week vs. Pittsburgh. ... QB Russell Wilson had ninth career game of 300 yards passing and three TDs last week vs. Steelers. ... Wilson is 6-0 with 12 TDs and two INTs in past six at home. ... Wilson needs two TD passes to pass Matt Ryan for fourth place for most in first eight seasons. ... RB Chris Carson has two lost fumbles in two games. ... WR Tyler Lockett had career-high 10 receptions vs. Steelers. ... TE Will Dissly had two TDs vs. Steelers. Has four TD catches in six career games. ... After four sacks in opener, Seahawks had just one sack in Week 2. ... Three of top four tacklers through two weeks are LBs Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks. ... K Jason Myers has one field goal attempt through two games. He missed from 58 yards. ... Fantasy tip: Even without Brees, Thomas finished with 10 catches last week against Rams. Seattle allowed 418 yards passing to Andy Dalton in opener. Even if he doesn’t have big yardage game, expect Thomas to still get plenty of targets.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.