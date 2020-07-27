The Saints also drafted Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman in the third round, along with Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Saints’ decision not to hold a formal offseason program — virtual or otherwise — the four draft choices were not expected to sign their contracts until they reported for camp.
Veteran players are expected to report for coronavirus testing on Tuesday. Players will undergo a multiple tests and several days in isolation before practices are slated to start on Aug. 3.
