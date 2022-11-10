Saints visit Steelers hoping to stay in murky NFC South race

STATS AND STUFF: Saints coach Dennis Allen has lost 34 of his first 45 games as an NFL head coach, including an 8-28 record in his first and only other head coaching post with the Oakland Raiders from 2012-2014. ... Saints QB Andy Dalton is making just his second road start this season. His other came at Arizona, when he passed for 361 yards and four TDs, but also was intercepted three times. ... Dalton has 3,331 yards and 19 TDs passing in 16 starts vs. Pittsburgh. He also has rushed for two TDs against the Steelers. ... RB Alvin Kamara has six-plus catches and 100-plus scrimmage yards in four of his past five games, but was held to just 62 scrimmage yards last week. ... Rookie WR Chris Olave led New Orleans with six receptions for 71 yards last week. ... Olave leads all rookies in receptions (43) and yards receiving (618). ... TE Juwan Johnson caught his third TD pass of the season last week, tying him for the team lead. ... DE Cameron Jordan is only player with five-plus sacks in each of the past 11 seasons. ... Davis has had a tackle for loss in four straight games and needs two more tackles for loss to reach 10 for a sixth straight season. ... DT David Onyemata has a sack in his past two games. ... S Tyrann Mathieu has both of the Saints’ interceptions this season. ... The Steelers are hoping Watt’s return bolsters a pass rush that struggled in his absence. Pittsburgh had seven sacks in a season-opening win at Cincinnati in Week 1 and mustered just eight in seven games with Watt watching from the sideline after tearing his left pectoral. ... Expect an uptick in snaps for slot receiver Steven Sims following Chase Claypool’s trade to Chicago. TE Pat Freiermuth also figures to benefit from more targets with Claypool gone. ... The Steelers are 2-6 through eight games for the third time since 2006. Pittsburgh won its ninth game in both 2006 and 2013 while rallying to an 8-8 finish. The Steelers haven’t started 2-7 since 1988. ... Pittsburgh is the only team in the NFL that has yet to score a touchdown of 20 yards or longer. Pittsburgh’s longest score this season is 8 yards. ... The Steelers made no substantive changes to their offensive staff during the bye week, meaning they are committed to embattled coordinator Matt Canada for the balance of the season. The Steelers are in the bottom third of the league in essentially every major offensive statistical category.