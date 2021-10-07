STATS AND STUFF: New Orleans is coming off allowing 485 yards to the Giants. Washington gave up 374 yards to Atlanta. ... Saints QB Jameis Winston threw for 297 yards and a touchdown in his only career start against Washington in 2015 with Tampa Bay. ... QB Taysom Hill ran for two touchdowns last week. Hill has a rushing TD in back-to-back games. ... Kamara has topped 90 yards from scrimmage in seven of his past eight games. ... WR Marquez Callaway had a team-best 74 yards receiving against the Giants. ... TE Juwan Johnson has three TD catches this season, tied for second among tight ends. ... New Orleans signed K Cody Parkey to replace Aldrick Rosas, who missed a 58-yarder last week. ... S Malcolm Jenkins is facing Washington for the 15th time in his NFL career and first since rejoining New Orleans after six seasons with Philadelphia. Jenkins had a season-high 12 tackles last week. ... Rookie LB Pete Werner made 10 tackles against the Giants. ... CB Marshon Lattimore played at Ohio State with Washington WR Terry McLaurin. ... Heinicke threw for three TDs in Washington’s comeback victory at Atlanta. Heinicke has eight passing TDs, one rushing and three interceptions since taking over. ... RB Antonio Gibson had 75 yards from scrimmage against the Falcons despite dealing with a shin injury. ... RB J.D. McKissic caught the go-ahead TD pass from Heinicke last week. ... McLaurin had six catches for 123 yards and two TDs at Atlanta. It was his eighth career game with 100-plus yards receiving in two-plus seasons. ... TE Sammis Reyes could become the first Chilean player to appear in an NFL game. ... Wes Schweitzer is expected to start at right guard in place of Scherff. ... Reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young has been held without a sack through the first four games. ... DE Montez Sweat picked up his third sack of the season last week. ... First-round draft pick Jamin Davis steps into the starting lineup after LB Jon Bostic’s likely season-ending pectoral muscle injury.