STATS AND STUFF: The Panthers have lost six straight games and 11 of their last 13 overall. ... As things stand now, the Panthers have the No. 6 pick in next year’s NFL draft, but will have a chance to move up with a loss on Sunday. ... Darnold is 4-6 as the team’s starting quarterback. QB Cam Newton is expected to be active in a reserve role. ... RB Chuba Hubbard is one of four rookies with 500 or more yards rushing and five TDs this season. Najee Harris, Elijah Mitchell and Rhamondre Stevenson are the others. ... WR D.J. Moore had eight catches for 120 yards in his last road game at Tampa Bay. Moore needs two receptions to surpass his career high of 87. ... DE Brian Burns has a sack in two of his last three road games. ... Evans is the only player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving. He enters Sunday’s finale 54 yards shy of extending the record to eight straight seasons. ... Brady is coming off the 13th 400-yard passing performance of his career, tied with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the third most in league history. Brees (16) and Manning (14) are the only players with more. ... With WR Antonio Brown no longer a Buc after leaving the sideline in the middle of last week’s game and being released, backup Cyril Grayson’s playing time figures to increase. He had a career-high six receptions in last week’s come-from-behind win over the Jets, including the winning TD with 15 seconds remaining. ... TE Rob Gronkowski had the 31st 100-yard receiving game of his career last week, tied with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the most by a tight end.