RB Leonard Fournette, who’s working on a one-year contract for the second straight season, is making a strong case to be part of Tampa Bay’s future as an every-down back. He had another big game Sunday, rushing for 113 yards on 19 carries and scoring on a 47-yard run in the first quarter. In addition to rushing for 778 yards and eight TDs, the fifth-year pro is third on the team with 62 receptions for 421 yards and two TDs.