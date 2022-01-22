The Buccaneers announced the move Saturday, waiving veteran running back Le’Veon Bell to make room on the roster.
The defending Super Bowl champions also promoted wide receiver John Brown and quarterback Ryan Griffin from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.
Fournette led the Bucs in rushing with 812 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He also had 69 receptions for 454 yards and two TDs.
