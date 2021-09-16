STATS AND STUFF: Brady made his 300th career regular season start — a league record for quarterbacks — and led a last-minute field-goal drive to lift the defending Super Bowl champions over Dallas 31-29 in Tampa Bay’s opener. The Falcons, meanwhile, were trounced by the Eagles in their debut under coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta rushed for 124 yards in the 32-6 loss, which could be difficult to repeat this week vs. a defense that was stingiest in the NFL against the run each of the past two seasons. ... The Bucs have won nine consecutive games going back to a 26-14 victory over Minnesota in Week 14 last season. They’ve scored at least 30 in eight straight, a stretch that began at Atlanta on Dec. 20. The streak of 30-plus outings includes two wins over the Falcons, as well as four postseason victories. It also matches the longest in NFL history. Brady-led offenses with the Patriots also scored at least 30 in eight consecutive games during the 2007 and 2010 seasons. ... Brady is 8-0 all-time vs Atlanta, the best won-loss record against the Falcons by any player in NFL history. The 44-year-old quarterback has thrown for 2,697 yards, 19 TDs and three interceptions in the eight games, including New England’s 34-28 come-from-behind win over the Falcons in the Super Bowl in February 2017.