“He got jammed pretty good. We’ll have to wait and see what it’s like, but it may be a little bit more in his shoulder even as we figure it out,” Carroll said.
Taylor was taken off the field on a backboard during a lengthy fourth-quarter delay as a precaution after his neck was compressed in a collision. Carroll said Taylor was upset at having to be immobilized and wanted to jump up and walk off the field on his own.
Taylor was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital following the injury, but was cleared to fly home with the team after the game.
“Whenever they take a guy off like that the threat is so huge,” Carroll said. “He came out great, so we’ll hope for the best and he may have a chance to go this week.”
