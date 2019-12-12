Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said in a statement that Milanovich is a “great leader” and “proven winner.” He added that Milanovich is “renowned for his ability to develop and get the best out of quarterbacks.”

Milanovich coached the Toronto Argonauts from 2012 to 2016. He led the Argonauts to a Grey Cup title and was the CFL coach of the year in his first year with the team. Milanovich worked as an assistant with the Montreal Alouettes from 2007-11, helping them win Grey Cup titles in 2009 and 2010.

