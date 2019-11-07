STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — 49ers snapped 10-game skid vs. Seattle with win in second meeting last season. ... Seahawks 27-5-1 in prime-time games under Pete Carroll, including 8-2 on Monday nights. ... Seahawks have won nine straight years going into bye week. ... Seahawks looking to win first five road games for first time in franchise history. ... QB Russell Wilson will set franchise record for consecutive starts at 122. Wilson leads NFL with 22 TD passes and 118.2 passer rating. Has thrown one interception in 293 pass attempts. Wilson has posted 110 or higher passer rating in nine straight road games. Wilson only player since merger with 22 TDs and one or fewer interceptions in first nine games of season. ... RB Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards vs. top run defense in league last week vs. Bucs. ... WR Tyler Lockett had career-high 13 catches for 152 yards and two TDs vs. Bucs. First Seahawks player since Brian Blades in 1995 to have 150 or more yards receiving and two touchdown catches in single game. ... Rookie WR DK Metcalf leads all rookies with 525 yards receiving and tied for first with five TD catches. ... Seahawks have allowed consecutive 300-yard passers: Matt Schaub (460 yards) and Jameis Winston (335). ... Seahawks have just five sacks in past five games. ... Seattle LB Bobby Wagner has 1,000 tackles in his career. Wagner had 98-yard interception return TD last year vs. 49ers. ... Seahawks have one interception in past three games. ... K Jason Myers missed two FGs and extra point last week. Myers 3 of 8 from 40 or more yards. ... San Francisco off to best start since winning first 10 games in 1990. ... San Francisco joined 2013 Chiefs as only teams in past 30 seasons to start 8-0 after winning four or fewer games previous season. ... Niners coach Kyle Shanahan third coach ever to start season 8-0 after previously starting 0-8 with that franchise. ... Jimmy Garoppolo coming off eighth regular-season game by 49ers QB with at least 300 yards passing, four TDs, no INTs. ... 49ers have at least three sacks in five straight games for first time in single season since seven-game streak in 1997. ... San Francisco has TD catches from NFL-high 10 players. ... Niners holding opponents to 27.5% on third down, third best in NFL. ... Fantasy Tip: Niners WR Emmanuel Sanders made big impact in second game with team with seven catches for 112 yards, TD and established himself as No. 1 wide receiver option.