Mayowa didn’t get much of an opportunity in his one season with the Seahawks in 2013, appearing in just two regular-season games. Over the last four seasons, he’s developed into a solid pass rusher off the edge. Mayowa had six sacks in 13 games in 2016 with Dallas. In 2018 with Arizona, Mayowa had four sacks and a career-high 38 tackles.
And last year with the Raiders, Mayowa had a career-best seven sacks and three forced fumbles.
Mayowa, who will turn 29 in August, was an undrafted free agent out of Idaho when he entered the league with the Seahawks.
