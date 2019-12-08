Kendricks was already doubtful with a hamstring injury, while Ansah has a neck injury. Ansah was questionable for the game, but he is sitting out for the fourth time in the Seahawks’ 13 games.

Rams tight end Gerald Everett and right tackle Rob Havenstein are inactive as expected for the key NFC West showdown. Both have knee injuries that have kept them out for multiple weeks.

Full inactive list: Seahawks: WR John Ursua, CB Neiko Thorpe, FB Nick Bellore, Kendricks, OL Phil Haynes, TE Luke Willson, Ansah. Rams: DB Dont’e Deayon, CB David Long, S Jake Gervase, LB Natrez Patrick, OL Jamil Demby, Havenstein, Everett.

