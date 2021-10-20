Eason will be returning to his home state to the Seahawks. He was one of the top recruits in the country as a high school senior in Lake Stevens, Washington and started his college career at Georgia. Eason transferred home to Washington following his sophomore season and was a one-year starter for the Huskies in 2019. Eason threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns in his only season for the Huskies.
Eason will join Geno Smith and Jake Luton, also a Washington native, as quarterbacks on Seattle’s active roster.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL