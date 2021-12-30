STATS AND STUFF: The Lions are one of 11 teams to play in at least eight one-score games this season. The 10 other teams have won at least four of those games. The Lions have won just one. … Alim McNeill picked up his second sack of the season last week. He is one of just five rookie defensive tackles to have two or more sacks on the season. … St. Brown has a touchdown in three of his past four games. … Lions rookie kicker Riley Patterson is a perfect 10 for 10 on field goals and 9 for 9 on extra points since he made his NFL debut in Week 12. ... Seattle is 2-5 at home this season after going 7-1 last year. ... Seattle QB Russell Wilson needs two TD passes to join Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only QBs with at least 20 TD passes in each of their first 10 seasons. ... DK Metcalf caught his first TD since Week 8 last week. ... With six tackles, Wagner would post the most by any player since 2000. Wagner has 170 tackles through 15 games.