Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday.
Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September. He was a major proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and took pride in the Seahawks making it through the 2020 season without a player testing positive during the season.
The team did not say who would run practices while Carroll is away. The Seahawks are scheduled to hold a mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday and that would be the earliest Carroll could rejoin the team.
