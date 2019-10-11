Coach Pete Carroll said Brown’s injury is uncomfortable and has not responded the way Seattle hoped. Carroll did not definitively rule out either player against the Browns, but the Seahawks could have some significant shuffling on the offensive line if both can’t go.

Converted tackle Jamarco Jones would likely start at right guard in place of Fluker, with George Fant stepping in at left tackle if Brown can’t play.

The Seahawks may also need to sign an offensive lineman from the practice squad to have enough depth with backup guard Ethan Pocic ruled out after missing practice Friday due to a back injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD