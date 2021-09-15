Seattle placed C/G Ethan Pocic on injured reserve with a sprained knee but Carroll said the team is optimistic it will only be a three-week stint on the IR. Pocic had lost his starting job to Kyle Fuller but was rotated in for a handful of series last week against the Colts. LB Jon Rhattigan was signed from the practice squad to take Pocic’s spot on the 53-man roster. ... RB Rashaad Penny (calf) did not practice Wednesday, raising concern over his availability this week. Carroll said Monday it seemed unlikely Penny would be able to play against Tennessee. ... WR Penny Hart was cleared to participate in practice Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s game due to a concussion. WR Dee Eskridge (concussion) was not cleared and not at the practice facility.