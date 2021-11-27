Jones has been bothered by a back injury and injured reserve may be an option.
Penny suffered a hamstring strain on the first play of the game last week against Arizona. Penny sprinted for an 18-yard run but was in for just a small handful of plays after. Carroll said injured reserve could be an option for Penny, who missed time earlier in the season with a calf injury.
Homer, primarily a third-down running back and a key special teams contributor, is out with a calf injury.
Without Penny and Homer, the Seahawks have just two healthy running backs in Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas.
