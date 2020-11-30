The Seahawks’ other inactive players are defensive end Jonathan Bullard, cornerback Linden Stephens, running back Travis Homer and guard Jordan Simmons.
Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld, safety Rudy Ford, running back Jason Huntley and wide receiver Quez Watkins are also inactive.
___
