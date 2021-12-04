Peterson was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday. The 36-year-old played three games earlier this season for Tennessee after Derrick Henry went down with injury. Peterson started two games and had 27 carries for 82 yards and a 3.0-yard average per rushing attempt and one touchdown run.
His longest run, 16 yards, came against Houston. Peterson was released by the Titans on Nov. 23.
Now in his 15th season, Peterson is a four-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was the 2012 league MVP and is likely bound for the Hall of Fame.
