Fantasy Player To Watch: Metcalf seems on the cusp of becoming a superstar. He followed a good rookie season by erupting with 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 2020 regular season. Those numbers would have been higher if not for an offensive regression the second half of last season. With Seattle’s new offense emphasizing a quicker pass game, Metcalf may have more catches and more of a chance to use his athleticism in the open field.