STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons earned playoff wins over Seahawks in 2012, 2016 seasons. ... Seahawks won previous game in Atlanta 33-10 in 2013. ... Falcons coach Dan Quinn worked for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as Seattle’s defensive line coach and assistant head coach from 2009-10 and defensive coordinator from 2013-14 before he was hired by Atlanta. ... Seattle could start 4-0 on road for just second time in franchise history. Other came in 1980. ... QB Russell Wilson 29-7 in games following in-season loss. ... Wilson needs 11 yards passing to move past Eli Manning for 10th most in first eight seasons. Needs 111 to move past Warren Moon for ninth. ... RB Chris Carson had streak of three straight 100-yard games snapped vs. Ravens. Finished with 65 yards on 21 carries. ... DK Metcalf second among rookie WRs with 389 yards receiving. ... LB Bobby Wagner needs two tackles to move into first place on Seahawks’ career list, passing Eugene Robinson. Wagner ranks second in NFL with 983 tackles since 2012. ... DT Jarran Reed has four sacks in past four games. He had sack in only career game against Falcons in 2016. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan’s streak of 154 consecutive regular-season starts in jeopardy because of sprained right ankle. Ryan’s streak began after missing two games in 2009. ... Ryan has 16 TDs, four interceptions, in seven games against Seattle. ... Austin Hooper leads NFL tight ends with 46 catches. ... QB Matt Schaub’s previous start came in 2015 for Baltimore. ... Falcons have minus-eight turnover differential for season with no forced turnovers in four straight games. ... Falcons ranks last in NFL with five sacks, none in past four games. ... Fantasy tip: Falcons second-year WR Calvin Ridley could see more targets after veteran Mohamed Sanu’s trade to New England this week. Ridley has had four or more catches in four games. He has four TD catches.