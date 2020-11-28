Seattle’s injury report was mostly empty with right tackle Brandon Shell the only starter ruled out for Monday’s game. Shell suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 11 against Arizona and Carroll said it’ll be the end of next week before they have a better idea when Shell may return.
Cedric Ogbuehi will start in place of Shell. Ogbuehi played 11 offensive snaps after Shell got hurt against the Cardinals. He hasn’t started a game since 2017 with Cincinnati.
Seattle’s only other injury concern of note is wide receiver David Moore, who is listed as questionable with a hip injury. Carroll said Moore felt something in his hip in practice on Friday but believes he’ll be able to play.
