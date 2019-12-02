Minnesota ruled out wide receiver Adam Thielen on Sunday as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. But starters Anthony Harris, Harrison Smith, Linval Joseph, and Shamar Stephen, who were all listed as questionable are active.
Minnesota added depth at receiver by signing Alexander Hollins to the roster and placed linebacker Ben Gedeon on injured reserve.
