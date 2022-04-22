Seahawks have top 10 draft pick for first time since 2010

9. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10)
FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Wilson was traded to Denver in exchange for QB Drew Lock, DT Shelby Harris and TE Noah Fant, plus multiple draft picks. Wagner was released in a salary-cap move and signed with the Rams. Diggs, Penny, DT Al Woods, TE Will Dissly, CB Sidney Jones, QB Geno Smith re-signed. Signed free agents LB Uchenna Nwosu, CB Artie Burns, DT Quinton Jefferson, C Austin Blythe, CB Justin Coleman, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe.
THEY NEED: OT, QB, CB, OT, ILB, WR.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, P.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner; Mississippi State OT Charles Cross.
OUTLOOK: The Seahawks are embarking on the most important draft in a decade since the 2012 draft that landed the franchise Wilson, Wagner and DE Bruce Irvin in the first three rounds. Trading Wilson and releasing Wagner was the conclusion to the most successful chapter in franchise history. But if Seattle is to write another chapter of success during Carroll’s tenure it has to land impact players in this draft. Both offensive tackles spots are unfilled. Another inside linebacker is needed to play alongside Brooks. Starting cornerback D.J. Reed signed with the Jets in free agency. And hanging over all those needs is whether Seattle believes the heir apparent to Wilson is available in this draft or if the quarterback class of 2023 may be more attractive for the Seahawks.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL