Seahawks host Rams with Seattle's playoff hopes on the line

STATS AND STUFF: The Rams are wrapping up their first losing season since 2016 and their first in coach Sean McVay’s six seasons. They’ve already lost more games than any defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history. ... LB Bobby Wagner returns to the city where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons and became a beloved face of the Seahawks franchise. Wagner had six All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowl selections with Seattle. ... Wagner can become the Rams’ single-season franchise leader in tackles if he makes 10 in Seattle. ... RB Cam Akers has resurrected his career in recent weeks. He has 306 yards rushing and three TDs in the Rams’ past three games. ... QB Baker Mayfield could be taking his final snaps for the Rams after five moderately impressive games with the team that claimed him off waivers from Carolina. The 2018 No. 1 pick will be a free agent in the offseason, and Matthew Stafford is expected to be back behind center in 2023. ... Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp and DT Aaron Donald will end the season without playing since November. ... The Rams are the NFL’s second-least penalized team with just 73 penalties this season. They committed only 76 last season. ... Seattle will make the playoffs with a win and a Detroit victory over Green Bay. ... Seahawks QB Geno Smith is the second QB in franchise history to pass for more than 4,000 yards in a season and has 4,069 through 16 games. Russell Wilson topped 4,000 yards four times with the Seahawks. Wilson’s franchise record of 4,219 in 2016 was accomplished in 16 games. ... RB Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133 yards last week vs. the Jets. He’s had consecutive 100-yard games for the first time in his career. ... WR Tyler Lockett had two catches for 15 yards vs. the Jets less than two weeks after surgery to stabilize a broken bone in his left hand. ... DE Darrell Taylor has sacks in four of his past five games and had 2½ last week vs. the Jets. His 8½ sacks are a career high and second on the team. ... DE Uchenna Nwosu needs one sack to reach double figures for the first time in his career. ... LB Cody Barton moves to middle linebacker with Jordyn Brooks out for the season with a torn ACL. ... The Seahawks had two interceptions last week after not forcing a turnover in the previous three games.