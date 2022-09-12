Seahawks' Jamal Adams leaves vs Broncos with knee injury

Adams was injured on a play where he blitzed and put pressure on Denver quarterback Russell Wilson. Adams didn’t get a sack but forced an incompletion. He limped off the field and after being examined on the sideline was taken via a cart back to the locker room.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Adams is in his third season in Seattle but his time with the Seahawks has been partly defined by injuries. He was limited to 12 games in each of the past two seasons because of shoulder, hand and finger injuries.