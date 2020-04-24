The Seahawks have another second-round pick at No. 64 overall.
Taylor is 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds and fits the mold of the type of pass rusher Seattle wants coming off the edge. Taylor was second in the SEC last season with 8 1/2 sacks. For his career, Taylor had 19.5 sacks overall, good for 10th-most in school history.
Seattle added veterans Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa in free agency but landing a pass rusher was a huge priority for the Seahawks during the draft. Seattle is still hoping to retain Jadeveon Clowney, but GM John Schneider said this week that the team has needed to move forward with its plans while it waits for Clowney’s decision.
The Seahawks selected Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round.
