Of course, the Seahawks are without their franchise quarterback, but Shane Waldron was supposed to bring ingenuity and creativity to Seattle’s offensive schemes. So far, they’ve seemed rather pedestrian and that was before Wilson was injured. Take away Week 1 against Indianapolis and the flare Waldron was supposed to bring from his time in Los Angeles has seemed fleeting. The Seahawks have topped 350 yards only once in the past four games and the 219 total yards against the Saints was the lowest for Seattle since a late December 2017 win at Dallas when it had just 136 total yards.