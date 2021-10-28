STATS AND STUFF: Jaguars RB James Robinson has scored a touchdown in four straight games. He needs 10 yards from scrimmage to go over 2,000 for his career, and would be the second fastest in franchise history to reach that mark behind only Fred Taylor. ... QB Trevor Lawrence became the first rookie QB to win an NFL game played in London in the Jaguars’ last game vs. Miami. Lawrence threw for 319 yards and a TD in the win. ... The Jaguars haven’t won consecutive games since Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2019 season. ... The Seahawks are 2-5 for the first time since midway through the 2011 season when they were 2-6. ... Seattle has started a season 0-3 at home for the first time since 1992. ... Metcalf’s 84-yard TD catch last week vs. the Saints was the third longest in franchise history.