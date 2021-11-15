All eyes will be on Chris Carson this week. The starting running back hasn’t played since Week 4 because of a neck issue. Carroll sounded ominous on Monday when he said the team would have an update on Carson in a couple of days. Seattle was hopeful Carson would be able to return at the same time as Wilson. ... Carroll said LT Duane Brown has a hip strain but it doesn’t appear serious. ... DB Ryan Neal is in the concussion protocol.