STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — This will mark sixth consecutive season these two teams have played each other either in regular and/or postseason, with each team winning three contests at home. Last postseason meeting between these teams was in Seattle for 2014 NFC Championship with Seahawks coming back to win, 28-22, in overtime. ... Seahawks have won at least one playoff game in seven of eight postseason appearances under Pete Carroll. ... Seahawks have lost past eight trips to Lambeau Field, including two playoff losses. Last win in Green Bay: Nov. 1, 1999. ... Seahawks have lost eight straight on road in divisional round. Only divisional round road win came on Dec. 31, 1983 at Miami. ... QB Russell Wilson threw for 325 yards and had 108.3 passer rating in win vs. Eagles. Second time in past eight games Wilson posted rating of 100 or above. ... Wilson led Seattle with 45 yards rushing. Rest of Seahawks had 19 yards on 17 carries. ... RB Marshawn Lynch has TD run in each of two games since returning from 14-month layoff. ... WR DK Metcalf set rookie postseason record with 160 yards receiving vs. Eagles. Had season-high seven catches, including 53-yard touchdown. ... Seahawks set postseason franchise record with seven sacks in win over Eagles. Seven sacks came from six different players. DE Quinton Jefferson had two. ... S Bradley McDougald had 11 tackles and sack in win over Eagles. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney had one sack and two tackles for loss vs. Eagles playing through core muscle injury. ... Seahawks have not forced a turnover in three straight games. Forced 32 in first 14 games. ... Packers won two of previous three postseason matchups against Seahawks. Both of Green Bay’s wins took place at Lambeau Field. ... Packers earned bye week to divisional round for sixth time since 1978 (2014, 2011, 2007, 1997, 1996). Green Bay is 4-1 in previous five divisional games after a bye. ... Packers 9-10 in divisional round of playoffs with victories in two of last three. ... Green Bay is 6-1 at home in divisional round of playoffs. ... Packers’ seven appearances in divisional round of playoffs since 2010 are tied with Seattle for most in NFC and second most in NFL (New England, nine). ... QB Aaron Rodgers has started six divisional playoff games, throwing for 1,819 yards (303.2 per game), 14 touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 100.1. Dating to 2008, Rodgers is No. 2 in NFL in passer rating in divisional playoff games (minimum 75 attempts), his 14 passing TDs are No. 2 behind New England’s Tom Brady (22 TDs in nine games) and his 303.2 passing yards per game are No. 3.