The Seahawks lost Will Dissly to a season-ending Achilles injury last month and Luke Willson suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago against San Francisco.
Dickson was placed on injured reserve at the start of the season with a knee injury. He suffered a setback in practice this week and Seattle opted to go with Swoopes and Jacob Hollister as its healthy options against Philadelphia on Sunday.
