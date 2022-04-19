Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith at start of offseason program

Placeholder while article actions load

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks re-signed quarterback Geno Smith on Tuesday as the team began its offseason program. Smith’s one-year deal became official on the first day players were back in the building for the offseason program. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Smith started three games last season while Russell Wilson was recovering from finger surgery. It was the first time Smith had started more than one game in a season since 2014.

Smith was 65 for 95 for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in the four total games he appeared in. Seattle was 1-2 with Smith as the starter.

He is expected to be in competition with Drew Lock and Jacob Eason for the starting job this offseason, although Seattle could add another quarterback before training camp, either in the draft or via a trade.

Smith was arrested in January on suspicion of driving under the influence after the Washington State Patrol pulled him over for going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic. Smith’s arrest came in the early morning hours after Seattle returned home from its final regular season game in Arizona.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says it is still waiting to receive blood test results form the Washington State Patrol crime lab before making a charging decision in Smith’s case.

The Seahawks also announced that eight restricted or exclusive rights free agents had re-signed: WR Penny Hart, G Phil Haynes, DT Bryan Mone, LB Tanner Muse, S Ryan Neal, CB John Reid, LB Jon Rhattigan and C Dakoda Shepley.

