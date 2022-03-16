Nwosu started 15 games last season for the Los Angeles Chargers and should immediately provide an additional pass rush source as the Seahawks change their defensive scheme. Nwosu had a career-high five sacks with the Chargers and played 67% of the defensive snaps.

Nwosu was a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2018 out of USC.

Story continues below advertisement

Burns is likely a depth addition for the secondary but played last season under Seattle’s new associate head coach Sean Desai in Chicago. Burns started six games for the Bears and appeared in 11 games overall. Burns was a 2016 first-round pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first four seasons playing for the Steelers.

Advertisement

Seattle also agreed to terms with veteran center Austin Blythe, reuniting him with Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson. Blythe started 47 games between 2018-20 at right guard and center for the Los Angeles Rams when Waldron and Dickerson were coaches there. Blythe spent last season with Kansas City, but appeared in just four games for the Chiefs.

___