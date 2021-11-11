STATS AND STUFF: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has 25 career touchdown catches already. The only other NFL players since 1990 with at least 25 touchdown catches through their first 40 career games are Randy Moss (36) and Odell Beckham Jr. (34). … Metcalf has eight touchdown catches this season to tie Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans for second place in the NFL, behind Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams with 10. … Seahawks S Jamal Adams has 21 ½ sacks since 2017, the most by any NFL defensive back during that stretch. … Green Bay’s loss at Kansas City snapped a seven-game winning streak. … The Packers share the NFL’s second-best record with the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) have the best overall record but have lost to Green Bay. … Packers QB Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round draft pick from Utah State, made his first career start in the Chiefs game. Love would start again if Rodgers is unavailable Sunday. … The Packers have allowed no more than 23 points in six straight games. … Packers K Mason Crosby has made just four of his last 10 field-goal attempts. Before this slump, he made a franchise-record 27 straight field-goal attempts. … The Packers are returning home after playing four road contests in a five-game stretch. … Seahawks executive vice president/general manager John Schneider worked for the Packers from 1992-96 and 2002-09 in a variety of roles.