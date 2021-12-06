Gerald Everett had a forgettable game on a day Seattle seemed focused on trying to get him the ball. Everett fumbled on Seattle’s second offensive possession when he couldn’t hold a quick screen. He bobbled a potential touchdown early in the third quarter and it became an interception when he inadvertently kicked the ball into the air and it was grabbed by K’Waun Williams. And the capper came in the closing minutes when a shovel pass to Everett and a possible touchdown was fumbled at the San Francisco 2.