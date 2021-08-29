A handful of Seattle starters did get a little playing time. Expected starting center Kyle Fuller, left guard Damien Lewis, tight end Gerald Everett and No. 3 wide receiver Dee Eskridge saw some action in the first quarter for Seattle’s offense. Eskridge had one rush for nine yards and a 19-yard reception in the first preseason action for the rookie. The Seahawks defense had a few more possible starters and contributors playing, especially in the secondary, where the starting cornerback spots still appear unsettled. Cornerback D.J. Reed did not play, but Tre Flowers, Damarious Randall and Ahkello Witherspoon all saw time.