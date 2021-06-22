The Seahawks played the entire 2020 season without fans at their home stadium. Seattle went 12-4 in the regular season and won the NFC West title. The Seahawks went 7-1 at home before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the opening round of the playoffs.
Seattle’s first regular-season home game is scheduled for Sept. 19 against Tennessee.
The Seahawks weren’t the only football team in the state to announce full capacity crowds for the upcoming season. Washington will have full crowds at Husky Stadium and Washington State will have the same at Martin Stadium.
The Huskies and Cougars are scheduled to open their seasons at home on Sept. 4. Washington hosts Montana while Washington State hosts Utah State.
