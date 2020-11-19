Seattle has just Carlos Hyde, DeeJay Dallas and Bo Scarbrough as its active running backs.
Lockett had been listed as questionable with a knee injury. He had 15 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting with Arizona.
The Seahawks also placed cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.
Arizona had both starting linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (calf) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) active. Both had been listed as questionable.
