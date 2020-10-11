Hyde has been nursing a sore shoulder and was inactive for the second straight game. Seattle will have cornerback Quinton Dunbar available after he missed the past two games with a knee injury.
Minnesota was down one starter as cornerback Holton Hill was inactive. He had been listed as questionable with a foot injury.
MINNESOTA-SEATTLE
Vikings: WR K.J. Osborn, CB Holton Hill, CB Kris Boyd, DT Hercules Mata’afa, T Olisaemeka Udoh.
Seahawks: RB Carlos Hyde, SS Jamal Adams, SS Lano Hill, LB Jordyn Brooks, G/C Kyle Fuller, G Mike Iupati.
